Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $56,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Caterpillar Price Performance
CAT opened at $570.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $267.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $596.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.96.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $8,673,808.14. Following the sale, the chairman owned 448,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,457,335.17. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 55,985 shares of company stock worth $25,559,300 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $485.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.81.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAT
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Is Starbucks Quietly Setting Up for a Major 2026 Comeback?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.