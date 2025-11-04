Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Update

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,710,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the September 30th total of 6,000,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. CIBC cut Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $205.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.49. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1-year low of $106.10 and a 1-year high of $149.44.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

