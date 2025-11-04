First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,700 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the September 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $56.38.
First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from First Trust Dividend Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.
