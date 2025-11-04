First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,700 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the September 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from First Trust Dividend Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTDS. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

