Short Interest in American Century Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACLC) Rises By 44.4%

American Century Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,900 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

American Century Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ACLC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.37. The stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,449. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74. The stock has a market cap of $277.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.03. American Century Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $79.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Century Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,554,000. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in American Century Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,849,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Century Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $654,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $352,000.

About American Century Large Cap Equity ETF

The American Century Large Cap Equity ETF (ACLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis/NYSE non-transparent model.

