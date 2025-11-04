EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.41, but opened at $23.83. EverQuote shares last traded at $25.1170, with a volume of 338,385 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 36.90%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. EverQuote has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVER shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $279,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 466,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,083,383.12. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $33,760.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 119,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,582.76. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 958,113 shares of company stock valued at $22,295,496. Insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,621,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 348,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 43,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Stock Up 11.9%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $915.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.53.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

