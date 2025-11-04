Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading Up 10.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America now has a $445.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $266.00. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $454.98 and last traded at $455.8450. 425,857 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 366,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $412.35.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MDGL. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target (up from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $483.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.73.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 376,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,842,000 after purchasing an additional 184,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $53,406,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,260,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 141.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 118,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,093,000 after purchasing an additional 69,107 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,636,000 after purchasing an additional 67,422 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $433.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.87 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $287.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.33 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.
