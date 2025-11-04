Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading Up 10.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America now has a $445.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $266.00. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $454.98 and last traded at $455.8450. 425,857 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 366,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $412.35.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MDGL. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target (up from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $483.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.73.

In related news, CEO William John Sibold sold 7,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $3,047,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 109,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,920,955.54. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 68,618 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $364.04 per share, with a total value of $24,979,696.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,859,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,783,487.64. This trade represents a 3.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 165,683 shares of company stock worth $61,921,142 and sold 248,642 shares worth $91,388,103. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 376,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,842,000 after purchasing an additional 184,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $53,406,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,260,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 141.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 118,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,093,000 after purchasing an additional 69,107 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,636,000 after purchasing an additional 67,422 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $433.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.87 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $287.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.33 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

