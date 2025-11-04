Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $13.08. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $12.6350, with a volume of 103,201 shares traded.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Lindblad Expeditions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Activity at Lindblad Expeditions

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 16,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $246,784.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 128,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,460.48. This trade represents a 11.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 21,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $317,266.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,224.66. The trade was a 47.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 346,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth approximately $5,900,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 110.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 944,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 494,709 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,777,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,100,000 after buying an additional 441,046 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 353,817 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 308,463 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $685.70 million, a PE ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 2.60.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Featured Stories

