Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) and EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Head to Head Survey

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) and EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Toro and EuroDry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Toro alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 1 0 0 0 1.00 EuroDry 1 2 0 0 1.67

Risk and Volatility

Toro has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EuroDry has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro $20.14 million 3.42 $25.21 million $0.02 180.25 EuroDry $61.08 million N/A -$12.61 million ($5.20) -2.38

This table compares Toro and EuroDry”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Toro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EuroDry. EuroDry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Toro and EuroDry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro 24.65% 2.46% 1.49% EuroDry -28.64% -12.65% -6.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of EuroDry shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Toro beats EuroDry on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About EuroDry

(Get Free Report)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.