Comparing LifeStore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and LifeStore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Citizens Community Bancorp and LifeStore Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 LifeStore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and LifeStore Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 13.08% 7.11% 0.73% LifeStore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeStore Financial Group has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

55.1% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of LifeStore Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and LifeStore Financial Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $99.72 million 1.59 $13.75 million $1.29 12.47 LifeStore Financial Group $33.78 million N/A $5.56 million N/A N/A

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LifeStore Financial Group.

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. LifeStore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Citizens Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats LifeStore Financial Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, it maintains a portfolio of investments comprising mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, and corporate debt securities. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

About LifeStore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina. Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AsheCo MHC, Inc.

