Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Fusion Fuel Green to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green’s competitors have a beta of 1.20, meaning that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Industrial Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Industrial Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green $1.74 million -$14.92 million -0.39 Fusion Fuel Green Competitors $9.75 billion $634.44 million 11.18

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fusion Fuel Green’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green. Fusion Fuel Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fusion Fuel Green and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 1 0 0 0 1.00 Fusion Fuel Green Competitors 389 935 1007 40 2.29

As a group, “Industrial Services” companies have a potential upside of 11.26%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Fuel Green has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A Fusion Fuel Green Competitors -10.99% 8.89% 2.99%

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green competitors beat Fusion Fuel Green on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator. It also provides engineering and procurement services comprising advisory, concept and proposal developments; FEL I, II and III studies; construction and legalization services; and operation and maintenance services. In addition, the company is involved in hydrogen project development. It serves natural gas networks and grids, oil refineries, ammonia producers, regulators, and related government departments. Fusion Fuel Green PLC was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

