Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Announces Earnings Results

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Exelon updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.640-2.740 EPS.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.72. 3,138,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,056,636. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.53. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Exelon by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,034,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,552 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,680,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,236,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,364 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Exelon by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,799,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,120,000 after acquiring an additional 418,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Exelon by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 888,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,563,000 after acquiring an additional 240,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

