ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.040-1.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.270-0.290 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 3.2%

GTM traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. 1,981,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,485,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO James M. Roth sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $33,734.88. Following the sale, the executive owned 44,168 shares in the company, valued at $453,163.68. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,027 shares of company stock worth $41,372. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

