Head to Head Review: Nixxy (NIXX) & Its Peers

Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Staffing” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nixxy to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nixxy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Nixxy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nixxy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nixxy Competitors 142 633 761 51 2.45

As a group, “Staffing” companies have a potential upside of 32.27%. Given Nixxy’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nixxy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nixxy $15.12 million -$22.59 million -0.87 Nixxy Competitors $4.42 billion $25.85 million -5.31

This table compares Nixxy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nixxy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nixxy. Nixxy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Nixxy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Nixxy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nixxy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nixxy -195.31% -377.17% -189.40% Nixxy Competitors -13.67% -14.49% -9.10%

Risk & Volatility

Nixxy has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nixxy’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nixxy competitors beat Nixxy on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Nixxy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nixxy Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc., formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc., is based in Bristol, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Nixxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nixxy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.