Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 2.540-2.620 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 9.980-10.060 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $10.28 on Tuesday, hitting $274.17. The company had a trading volume of 757,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,906. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.96. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $73,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $184,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

