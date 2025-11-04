Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.19. 17,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37. Proficient Auto Logistics has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $199.81 million, a P/E ratio of 239.67, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics by 44.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 35,335 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 61,272 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. William Blair cut shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

