Alight (ALIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $539.4340 million for the quarter.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 50.37%.The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alight to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alight stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Alight from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alight from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 155.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,830,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,077 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alight by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,626,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,089,000 after buying an additional 1,906,140 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alight by 2,357.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,796,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after buying an additional 1,723,791 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Alight by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Alight by 162.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 716,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 442,868 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

