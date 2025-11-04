SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 30.69% and a negative net margin of 40.99%. SOPHiA GENETICS updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. 50,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,473. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOPH. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 246.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,632,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,871 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 66.2% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 1,481,636 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 16.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised SOPHiA GENETICS to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOPH

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.