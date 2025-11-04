Compass (NYSE:COMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Compass had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Compass updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.
Compass Price Performance
Shares of NYSE COMP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. 6,404,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,281,917. Compass has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.17 and a beta of 2.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Compass news, General Counsel Bradley K. Serwin sold 13,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $124,117.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 252,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,099.50. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compass
About Compass
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Compass
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Intel’s SambaNova Play Isn’t an Acquisition, It’s an Ambush
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why Roblox Stock Could Soar 75% After the Q3 Dip
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Amazon vs. Apple: Which Mag 7 Is the Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.