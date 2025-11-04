Compass (NYSE:COMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Compass had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Compass updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE COMP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. 6,404,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,281,917. Compass has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.17 and a beta of 2.57.

In other Compass news, General Counsel Bradley K. Serwin sold 13,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $124,117.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 252,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,099.50. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COMP. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Compass from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Compass and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Compass from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

