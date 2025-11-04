vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect vTv Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.07).

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

VTVT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.67. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, vTv Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

