vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect vTv Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.07).
VTVT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.67. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $26.99.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
