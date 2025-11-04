3i Group (LON:III) Insider Acquires 3 Shares

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Jasi Halai acquired 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,445 per share, for a total transaction of £133.35.
Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 29th, Jasi Halai acquired 4 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,078 per share, for a total transaction of £163.12.
3i Group Stock Performance
Shares of III stock traded down GBX 31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,354. The company had a trading volume of 6,921,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,542. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,133.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,136.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09. 3i Group has a one year low of GBX 3,203 and a one year high of GBX 4,497. The company has a market capitalization of £42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About 3i Group
3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.
We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.
As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.
We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.
