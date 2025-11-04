3i Group (LON:III) Insider Acquires 3 Shares

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Jasi Halai acquired 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,445 per share, for a total transaction of £133.35.

Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 29th, Jasi Halai acquired 4 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,078 per share, for a total transaction of £163.12.

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of III stock traded down GBX 31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,354. The company had a trading volume of 6,921,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,542. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,133.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,136.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09. 3i Group has a one year low of GBX 3,203 and a one year high of GBX 4,497. The company has a market capitalization of £42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

III has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on 3i Group from GBX 5,000 to GBX 5,150 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised 3i Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,450 to GBX 4,700 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 4,500 to GBX 4,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 3i Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,816.67.

About 3i Group

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

