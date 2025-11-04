ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $279.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.60 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 11.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

ADTRAN Trading Down 19.8%

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. ADTRAN has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $12.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1,055.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in ADTRAN by 50.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 120,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 264.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 392,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 285,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADTN

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.