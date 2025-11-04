Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Centessa Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.39) per share and revenue of $1.2730 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Centessa Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.63. 138,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,307. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $25.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.56.

CNTA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other news, CTO Tia L. Bush sold 35,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 121,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,072. This trade represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 194,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,850. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,861. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 210,737 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 26,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 260,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

