Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), Zacks reports. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 78.44% and a negative net margin of 1,144.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.43. 1,300,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,903. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $646,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,006,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,797.97. The trade was a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.7% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 12,592,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

