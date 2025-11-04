Elyxium Wealth LLC Purchases 332 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 53,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 24,989 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $207.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.99. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $491.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.62, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

