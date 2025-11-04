Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First County Bank CT increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $335.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $339.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

