Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stake Lifted by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 15.9% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $335.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.94 and its 200 day moving average is $307.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.