Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCN)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. 6,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,477. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile
