Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCN)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. 6,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,477. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.