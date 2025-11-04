Tufton Capital Management Sells 1,045 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Tufton Capital Management decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.71 and a 200 day moving average of $139.71. The stock has a market cap of $196.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $167.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

