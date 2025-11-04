Code Waechter LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,016,000 after buying an additional 81,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,567,632.20. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,385,933. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.4%

CRM stock opened at $261.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.25. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

