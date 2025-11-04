Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEC traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. 237,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. Diversified Energy has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,894,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Diversified Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,926,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Diversified Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,850,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in Diversified Energy by 1,903.1% during the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 1,905,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Energy by 177.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 760,428 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

