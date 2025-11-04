James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
James River Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years. James River Group has a payout ratio of 3.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect James River Group to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.
James River Group Stock Performance
Shares of JRVR stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. 129,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,029. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. James River Group has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.03.
James River Group Company Profile
James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than James River Group
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Intel’s SambaNova Play Isn’t an Acquisition, It’s an Ambush
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Roblox Stock Could Soar 75% After the Q3 Dip
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Amazon vs. Apple: Which Mag 7 Is the Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.