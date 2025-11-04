James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

James River Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years. James River Group has a payout ratio of 3.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect James River Group to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of JRVR stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. 129,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,029. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. James River Group has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.03.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.21 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. On average, analysts forecast that James River Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

