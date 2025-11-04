Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aecon Group (ARE)

Aecon Group (TSE: ARE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/3/2025 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2025 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Aecon Group was downgraded by analysts at Cibc Captl Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2025 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$29.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Aecon Group was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$29.00.

10/31/2025 – Aecon Group was downgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$28.00.

10/31/2025 – Aecon Group was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$22.00.

10/31/2025 – Aecon Group was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$26.00.

10/31/2025 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$30.00.

10/31/2025 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$30.00.

10/30/2025 – Aecon Group was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2025 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$25.00 to C$29.00.

9/24/2025 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 542.86%.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.