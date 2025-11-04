Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UNM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

UNM stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 820,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,761. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $63.98 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

