Contrasting Avista (NYSE:AVA) and RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) and RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Avista and RWE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Avista alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avista 9.13% 6.86% 2.25% RWE 11.32% 4.85% 1.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avista and RWE”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avista $1.96 billion 1.60 $180.00 million $2.22 17.34 RWE $26.22 billion 1.26 $5.56 billion $3.84 12.70

RWE has higher revenue and earnings than Avista. RWE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avista, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Avista pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. RWE pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Avista pays out 88.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RWE pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avista has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Avista is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Avista shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avista shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Avista and RWE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avista 0 3 0 0 2.00 RWE 0 1 3 1 3.00

Avista presently has a consensus price target of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.58%. RWE has a consensus price target of $53.30, indicating a potential upside of 9.30%. Given RWE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RWE is more favorable than Avista.

Risk & Volatility

Avista has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RWE has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RWE beats Avista on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avista

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the supply of electricity to customers in Montana; and wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services in Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, wind, and solar generation facilities. As of December 31, 2023, it supplied retail electric services to approximately 416,000 customers; and retail natural gas services to approximately 381,000 customers. The company also operates five hydroelectric generation facilities with capacity of 102.7 MW; and four diesel generating facilities with a capacity of 107.5 MW. It also engages in venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was incorporated in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

About RWE

(Get Free Report)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in electricity, gas, and energy commodities; operates gas storage facilities; and engages in battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.