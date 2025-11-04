Code Waechter LLC Sells 660 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Code Waechter LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Code Waechter LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $686.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $666.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $693.07. The stock has a market cap of $720.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

