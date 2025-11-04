Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $113.74, but opened at $102.46. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $110.6650, with a volume of 210,540 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,831.43% and a negative net margin of 117.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYTM. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 24,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,370,777.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 116,915 shares in the company, valued at $11,262,421.95. This trade represents a 17.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,590. This represents a 61.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 64,760 shares of company stock worth $6,689,531 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 909.5% during the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.92.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

