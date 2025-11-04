Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.45, but opened at $15.24. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.2320, with a volume of 11,472,050 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $399.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

