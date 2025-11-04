Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Trading Up 7.3% After Strong Earnings

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.3% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $69.41 and last traded at $71.1790. 380,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 896,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.34.

The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.25. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.27%.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 3.9% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 146.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.