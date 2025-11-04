Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of IGTA remained flat at $9.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Inception Growth Acquisition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inception Growth Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

