Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $14.03, but opened at $15.50. HC Wainwright now has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Terns Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.1150, with a volume of 5,783,240 shares.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair upgraded Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of -0.03.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
