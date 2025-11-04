Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $208.91 and last traded at $211.42, with a volume of 95313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.85.

The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.54. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 40.85%.The firm had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.72 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $182.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Guggenheim set a $224.00 price target on Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.57.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,870,000 after acquiring an additional 481,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 575,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,764,000 after buying an additional 365,304 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 727,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,045,000 after buying an additional 327,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $38,861,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $42,223,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Further Reading

