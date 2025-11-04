Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $186.24 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.43 and a 200-day moving average of $167.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

