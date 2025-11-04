Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $635.0 million-$660.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $641.0 million.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PLOW traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,579. The stock has a market cap of $676.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $34.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $194.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.47 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLOW. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 28.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

