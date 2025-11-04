Universal (UVV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $704.30 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $593.76 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.51%.

Universal Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Universal stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.07. 7,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.74. Universal has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $67.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Universal Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Universal’s payout ratio is presently 79.81%.

UVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Universal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Universal from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 2,800 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $148,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,293.41. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $245,855.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,918.50. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,417 shares of company stock worth $943,347. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Universal by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 8.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 24.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 20.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Further Reading

