Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) and Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Critical Comparison

Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) and Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Colruyt shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Colruyt pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ceconomy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ceconomy pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Colruyt has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceconomy has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Colruyt and Ceconomy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colruyt N/A N/A N/A Ceconomy 0.71% 38.36% 2.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Colruyt and Ceconomy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colruyt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ceconomy 0 0 0 1 4.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colruyt and Ceconomy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colruyt $11.77 billion 0.40 $362.36 million N/A N/A Ceconomy $24.34 billion 0.10 $82.44 million $0.07 14.49

Colruyt has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceconomy.

Summary

Ceconomy beats Colruyt on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colruyt

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations. It also provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, maintains, and finances wind energy projects. The company offers its products and services under the Bike Republic, Bio-Planet, Boni Selection, Collect&Go, Colruyt Group Academy, Colruyt Lowest Prices, Colruyt Prix Qualité, Cru, DATS 24, Dreambaby, Dreamland, Everyday, Graindor, Kangourou, Okay, Spar Colruyt Group, Xtra, Jims, Newpharma, The Fashion Society, Codifrance, Colex, Solucious, Spar For You, and Symeta Hybrid brands. It provides its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as schools, care homes, the hospitality sector, etc. The company was formerly known as Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV and changed its name to Colruyt Group N.V. in October 2023. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe. Ceconomy AG is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

