Target Hospitality (TH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter. Target Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.43 million. On average, analysts expect Target Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 27,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,457. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $768.80 million, a PE ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, EVP Heidi Diane Lewis sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $63,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 163,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,073.82. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troy C. Schrenk sold 49,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $423,371.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 174,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,664.74. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,600 shares of company stock valued at $593,931. Corporate insiders own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 3,549.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 42,661 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 6.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 32.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

