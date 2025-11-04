Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.42%.

Mitsubishi Stock Down 4.6%

OTCMKTS:MSBHF traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mitsubishi has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $25.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. The company has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

