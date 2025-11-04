Leanne Heywood Buys 3,000 Shares of Deterra Royalties (ASX:DRR) Stock

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Free Report) insider Leanne Heywood purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of A$12,240.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 210.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 307.0%. Deterra Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. It holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Wonnerup, Eneabba, and St Ives.

