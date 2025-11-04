Biohaven (BHVN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.90) per share and revenue of $0.3440 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94). On average, analysts expect Biohaven to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Biohaven Price Performance

BHVN traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $14.49. 390,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $54.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Biohaven from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biohaven from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Biohaven by 1,097.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Biohaven by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

