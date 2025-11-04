Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TROW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $109.31.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $100.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.43. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

